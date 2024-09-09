Plaint against nursing home for taking add’l charges

KOLKATA: A complaint has been registered at the Bongaon Police Station against a nursing home for allegedly demanding money despite a surgery having been conducted under the Swasthya Sathi scheme.



According to sources, a woman identified as Suchitra Bhaskar was admitted to a nursing home August 1 for a gallbladder operation. The husband of the woman alleged that before the surgery, the nursing home authorities had told him that the surgery cost would be covered under the Swasthya Sathi scheme. Soon after the surgery, the nursing home authorities allegedly demanded Rs 11,000. However, the matter was reportedly settled at Rs 10,500. A complaint was later filed against the nursing home at Bongaon Police Station, and the Chairman of Bongaon Municipality was also notified.

However, the nursing home owner reportedly said that he is unable to remember whether any extra money was demanded or not. He noted that while micro surgery costs around Rs 27,000, under the Swasthya Sathi scheme, the nursing home receives only Rs 17,000.