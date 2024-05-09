Plaint against Rekha Patra, Gangadhar Kayal

Kolkata: A complaint has been filed against BJP leader Gangadhar Kayal and Basirhat BJP candidate Rekha Patra in Sandeshkhali in connection with the sting video footage incident.According to sources, a local resident reportedly lodged the complaint against them.

Recently, a video footage of more than 32 minutes length came to light where Gangadhar Kayal, a BJP leader of Sandeshkhali, was heard saying that the complaint of rape against Shahjahan Sheikh and his associates was false and it was done in exchange of money. However, Millennium Post has not verified the footage.

In the footage Gangadhar was also seen and heard taking the name of a woman who was taught to record her confidential statement in the court claiming she was gangraped about seven-eight months ago. Also mentioning the name of Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari’s personal assistant Piyush, Gangadhar was heard saying that he used to give various orders to Subhankar Giri, convener of BJP’s Sandeshkhali Assembly who subsequently used to pass the same to him.

In the latter part of the video, Gangadhar reportedly mentioned that Suvendu had told them to make those false allegations in order to frame the Trinamool Congress leaders to get arrested. BJP, however, claimed that the video is ‘fake’ and ‘distorted’. The saffron party had demanded a

CBI investigation.