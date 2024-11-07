Plaint against Mithun Chakraborty for ‘hate speech’

Kolkata: A complaint was lodged at the Bidhannagar South Police Station against the actor-turned-BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty for allegedly delivering hate speech and using words which may instigate violence.

This comes after Chakraborty had said he ‘will do anything to sit on the throne’ during the BJP’s membership drive launch at the EZCC in Salt Lake in the presence of the Union Home minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah. A resident of Salt Lake lodged a complaint against Mithun at the Bidhannagar South Police Station for allegedly spreading fear and instigating violence through his speech.

The alleged hate remarks stirred controversy in Bengal, intensifying the atmosphere ahead of the bypolls on November 13 in six Assembly seats — Sitai, Madarihat, Naihati, Haroa, Medinipur and Taldangra.

At a BJP membership drive launch in Kolkata on October 27, attended by Shah, Chakraborty stated that the BJP was prepared to do “anything” to secure power in the state, hinting at provocative actions. Chakraborty, recently awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, expressed ambitions for BJP’s dominance in the 2026 Assembly elections, saying: “We will do anything to achieve the goal.”

Responding to a past comment by TMC leader Humayun Kabir, Chakraborty stated: “If you throw us into the Bhagirathi, we will one day… bury you in your own land.”

Kabir, censured by the Election Commission for his earlier remarks, defended his stance, citing it as a reaction to communal tension he attributed to BJP leaders.