Plaint against hosp for not providing blankets to patients

Cooch Behar: Complaints were levelled against the Cooch Behar MJN Medical College and Hospital staff for not providing blankets to the patients admitted at the hospital despite the winter season. The patients and their relatives complained to the chairman of the Patient Welfare Association (Rogi Kalyan Samiti).



Partha Pratim Roy, chairman of the Patient Welfare Association, warned the hospital staff about the issue. He also said that these issues will be discussed in the next meeting.

On Monday, Partha Pratim Roy visited the hospital. After visiting various wards, when he went to the male ward, some patients complained that they were not being provided blankets despite the winter cold. They even claimed that despite repeated complaints, the staff turned a deaf ear.

The chairman called the nurses of that ward and asked them about the matter. They however could not give satisfactory reasons. He then asked the hospital authorities to immediately provide blankets to the patients.

“I received information that there are problems in several wards. I came on a visit on Monday and found that the incident is true. We have more than enough blankets. I fail to understand why the patients have not been given blankets despite this. I will soon convene a meeting of the Rogi Kalyan Samiti and bring up the matter. Those who engage in such activities will not be spared. The patients are not getting what has been alloted for them. I have also issued instructions to immediately provide blankets to them,” stated Roy.