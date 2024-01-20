Plaint against fake wildlife videos on social media lodged

Siliguri: As many as 16 organisations working for wildlife jointly lodged a complaint to the Chief Conservator of Forests, (CCF) Wildlife (North), department of Forests, Government of West Bengal against fake videos related to wildlife which went viral on social media. They demanded the administration to take actions to stop such unlawful activities which created panic among people.



Koustav Choudhury, on the behalf of Solitary Nature and Animal Protection Foundation (SNAP) foundation said: “We find it deeply troubling that such misinformation is being spread, potentially causing unwarranted panic among the local population and jeopardising the conservation efforts in the area. The impact of misleading information on social media can be far-reaching, and it is crucial to address these issues promptly to prevent any potential harm to the delicate balance of the local ecosystem.” “We would request the Forest department to investigate the matter thoroughly and take appropriate legal action against those who were responsible for creating and disseminating these fake videos,” he further added. Incidentally, on January 14, a fake video went viral on social media (Facebook) showing numerous tigers roaming on the road. Those who posted the video claimed that the tiger movement was spotted in Bengdubi, Bagdogra area under Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad. Many travel vloggers shared the video more than 2000 times. Earlier too, such videos spread on social media.

The 16 organisations, including SNAP, Himalayan Nature and Adventure Foundation (HNAF), Optopic Siliguri, Gayerkata Aranyak, TEESTA Jalpaiguri filed the complaint.

They also demanded that the department organise sensitisation programmes for portals and vloggers to make them aware about the law and order of forest. Bhaskar J V, CCF Wildlife, North Bengal said: “Investigation is ongoing. We are keeping track with the police. Actions will be taken accordingly.” According to the sources, Bagdogra Forest Range has already registered a suo moto case against the incident at Cyber Crime Police Station and investigation is underway.