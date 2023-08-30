Plaint against ED: Staff of Co. quizzed by cops

Kolkata Police questioned the accountant of Leaps and Bounds, Chandan Banerjee for clarification of his complaint that he lodged against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for allegedly downloading some Excel files on a computer.

Banerjee reached the Cyber Crime Police Station around 4:15 pm on Wednesday. Earlier he was also summoned by ED as well. Banerjee reportedly has been asked to appear again by the Central agency this week.

On August 21 and 22, ED conducted a raid at the office of Leaps and Bounds in connection with the teachers’ recruitment scam case. After the raid was over, the authority of Leaps and Bounds reportedly found 16 Excel files that did not belong to them.

Over the issue, a complaint was lodged by the accountant of Leaps and Bounds, Chandan Mukherjee at the Cyber Crime Police Station. Regarding the issue, ED had sent an e-mail to the Kolkata Police claiming that the files might have been downloaded accidentally while one of their officers had opened the website of an engineering college on the computer seeking some information for hostel admission for his daughter. Though Kolkata Police had summoned one of the ED officers to be present at the Lalbazar physically to clarify the issue, the Central agency replied that there was no need for that as clarification had been given already.