Plaint against ED: Cops seize two computers of Leaps & Bounds

Kolkata: After the accountant of Leaps and Bounds Private Limited lodged a complaint, Kolkata Police seized two computers of the company to examine the hard disk.



The police will also speak with the complaint. The accountant Chandan Mukherjee claimed that the probe agency downloaded 16 Excel files from the company’s computer without any authorisation. It was also alleged these files do not belong to the company but they may have belonged to some other entity. However, it is not clear at this juncture the files belonged to whom.