Plaint against ED: Central probe agency officials called at Lalbazar

Kolkata: Kolkata Police has asked officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to be present physically and submit their clarification regarding the alleged unauthorised file download in one of the computers of Leaps and Bounds where the Central probe agency had conducted a raid for two consecutive days last week.



However, the ED authority refused to be present physically at Lalbazar and claimed that the clarification had already been given.

On August 21 and 22, ED conducted a raid at the office of Leaps and Bounds in connection with the teachers’ recruitment scam case.

After the raid was over, the authority of Leaps and Bounds reportedly found 16 Excel files that did not belong to them.

Over the issue, a complaint was lodged by the accountant of Leaps and Bounds, Chandan Mukherjee at the Cyber Crime Police Station.

During probe, police seized the computer from the Leaps and Bounds Pvt Ltd in which the files were downloaded.

Meanwhile, a few days ago, ED had sent an e-mail to the Kolkata Police claiming that the files might have been downloaded accidentally while one of their officers had opened the website of an engineering college on the computer seeking some information for hostel admission for

his daughter.

Though Kolkata Police had summoned one of the ED officers to be present at the Lalbazar physically to clarify the issue, the Central agency replied that there was no need for that as clarification had been given already.