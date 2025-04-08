Plaint against doc for referring patient to pvt chamber

Cooch Behar: A complaint has been lodged against a doctor from the dental department of MJN Medical College and Hospital, alleging that the doctor directed a patient to visit his private chamber for treatment. The incident has sparked controversy within the hospital premises.

Tamishra Bhuiya, a resident of Dinhata, approached the dental department at MJN Medical College and Hospital after suffering from prolonged dental issues. According to the patient, despite multiple visits, the doctor on-duty repeatedly deferred treatment, citing non-functional emergency dental equipment as the reason.

The matter escalated on Monday when, during yet another hospital visit, Bhuiya was allegedly advised by the same doctor to consult him at his private chamber. It is further alleged that she was handed a visiting card containing the name and contact number of a person linked to the doctor’s private practice and was instructed to call that number.

Expressing her frustration, Bhuiya submitted a written complaint to the hospital’s Medical Superintendent cum-Vice-Principal (MSVP), accusing the doctor of unethical conduct.

In response to the allegation, Dr. Souradeep Roy, MSVP of MJN Medical College and Hospital, stated: “I have received a complaint regarding the matter. An internal investigation committee is being formed to look into the issue. If any negligence or misconduct is found, strict action will be taken.”

Recently, North Bengal Development minister Udayan Guha citing similar instances had cautioned government hospital doctors not to indulge in such acts.