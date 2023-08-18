Plaint against BJP leaders for assault on ex-party vice-prez

Jalpaiguri: A police complaint has been lodged against district BJP president, Bapi Goswami, and Yuva Morcha district president, Polen Ghosh, in connection with assault on the party’s former district vice-president.



Alok Chakraborty, former vice-president of the BJP Jalpaiguri district committee, filed a written complaint at the Jalpaiguri Kotwali Police Station on Friday against the duo.

With the upcoming Dhupguri Assembly by-election, party members are concerned that this incident could significantly impact the party’s image. Despite this, the district BJP leadership preferred to maintain silence on the issue.

Alok Chakraborty said: “I was congratulating the candidate nominated by the state leadership when I was thrown to the ground and attacked. In this situation, it’s not just me who was kicked, but the entire party was kicked.

State leaders have reached out, concerned about the incident, and many party workers visited me at the hospital.”

Umesh Ganpat Khandbahale, Superintendent of Police, Jalpaiguri, confirmed that a case has been registered based on the complaint, and an investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, State minister Chandrima Bhattacharya criticised the incident pulling up the BJP.

During her visit to a voluntary organisation in Jalpaiguri on Friday, she remarked: “This incident has exposed the BJP’s culture. Internal conflicts have spilled on the streets, revealing their true nature of infighting and violence.”

On Thursday, a procession had been organised from the BJP party office with the BJP candidate for the Dhupguri Assembly by-election, Tapashi Roy, and front rung BJP leaders.

During the procession, Chakraborty, the former district vice-president, approached the candidate to greet her with a bouquet. Suddenly, BJP district president Bapi Goswami forcefully pushed him on the ground and physically assaulted him along with district Yuva Morcha president Polen Ghosh joining in.

Pictures and video clips of the duo kicking Chakraborty have gone viral on the

social media.