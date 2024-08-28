Pirpal village: In centuries-old tradition, people shun wooden cots

Balurghat: Pirpal, a village in South Dinajpur’s Gangarampur Block, is known for a unique tradition that defies time. Residents refuse to sleep on wooden chowkis or cots, opting instead to rest on mud mounds or the ground, a practice deeply rooted in the village’s history and religious beliefs.

The origins of this custom trace back to 1707, following the death of Ikhtiyar al-Din Muhammad Bakhtiyar Khalji, a prominent historical figure. Local legend holds that Bakhtiyar Khalji was buried in Pirpal, where villagers began worshiping him as a deity, ‘Pir Baba’. Out of reverence or fear, the villagers believe that sleeping on wooden structures brings disturbing dreams or illness to their families.

Local historian Samit Ghosh explains: “After his expeditions to Tibet and Kamrup, Bakhtiyar Khalji fell ill and died. He was buried in Pirpal and since then, the people here have been sleeping on the ground as a mark of respect. However, this practice also has elements of superstition as it has continued for centuries without any concrete reason.”

Despite changing times, the villagers remain committed to this tradition. Nataru Roy, a resident, recounts: “Since our forefathers’ time, we’ve been told that sleeping on a bed brings the sound of horses galloping in our dreams, throwing us off the bed. This is followed by sickness in the family so we continue to sleep on the ground.”

Each year, during the Bengali month of Boishakh, a large fair is held in Pirpal in honuor of Pir Baba, attracting visitors from nearby areas.

Despite its cultural significance, Pir Baba’s dargah (shrine) has fallen into disrepair. Although the government has promised to develop the site as a tourist attraction, no substantial action has been taken, leaving the shrine neglected. Pinky Deb Sharma, a housewife, says: “We regard Bakhtiyar Khalji as Pir Baba, which is why we sleep on the ground. No one in our village dares to sleep on a wooden cot.”

To outsiders, this practice may appear superstitious, but for Pirpal’s villagers, it is a deeply ingrained tradition passed down through generations. As modernity advances, the people of Pirpal continue to uphold this ancient custom, ensuring that the legacy of Bakhtiyar Khalji, or Pir Baba, remains central to their lives.