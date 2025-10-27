Pipeline proj to provide drinking water to forest villages near Neora Valley Nat’l Park

Jalpaiguri: The Gorumara Wildlife Division of the Jalpaiguri District Forest Division has proposed laying a drinking water pipeline under the state government’s Jal Jeevan Mission (Jal Swapna) to ensure safe drinking water for residents of remote areas adjoining Neora Valley National Park.

According to Forest department officials, nearly the entire Kalimpong district will benefit from the initiative. The project aims to improve water accessibility in forest-fringe villages without causing ecological damage.

Sources in the department said that the Gorumara Wildlife Division has already sent a proposal to higher authorities, and approval has been granted from their end. The project will be implemented by the Public Health Engineering department (PHE).

At present, residents of remote settlements such as Jhalong, Ambiyok, Lava, Samsing, Garubathan, along with Tode-Tangta, Sakam, Bhujelgaon, and Gopipal forest villages, depend largely on mountain streams for their daily water needs. Several natural water reservoirs lie over 8,000 feet above sea level in the Neora Valley hills. Under the new plan, water from these high-altitude reservoirs will be channelled through an extensive network of pipelines to supply households directly.

The work is expected to begin from Lava, with approximately 7 to 8 kilometres of pipelines to be laid across multiple zones, including Kalimpong town, which will also be covered under the project.

Speaking on the matter, Dwija Pratim Sen, Forest officer of the Gorumara Wildlife Division, said: “These forest villages face an acute drinking water crisis. To address this, an initiative has been taken under the Jal Swapna project to supply clean water. The Public Health Engineering department will execute the work, ensuring there is no harm to the Neora Valley National Park ecosystem.”

Officials believe the project will significantly improve the quality of life for people living around the forest areas while maintaining environmental balance.