Pilot project to be launched in ward no. 10 to collect segragated waste

malda: A pilot project will be launched in ward number 10 to collect segregated waste, including plastic and non-plastic garbage, to make English Bazar Municipality (EBM) a garbage-free zone.



Residents of the ward are instructed to separate their plastic and non-plastic garbage into separate bins. The waste collectors will discard the non-plastic garbage at a proposed dumping ground at Kanchantar while transporting the plastic waste to the recycling facility at Kaliachak.

Following a discussion with the locals, a WhatsApp group will be established for them to communicate and call the garbage collectors to pick up their trash. These collectors will also get hygiene education from the municipality. Krishnendu Narayan Choudhury, chairman of EBM, said: “We are working towards declaring EBM a garbage-free municipal area. Separate garbage collections for plastic and non-plastic wastes are the first stage of that process. We are beginning a pilot project in ward no 10; if it is successful, the model will be implemented in other wards.”

Additionally, nearly 100 Gram Panchayats will soon have solid waste management facilities built, along with drains in several villages for draining standing water.

Meanwhile, the district administration and EBM have planned to organise several programmes to raise awareness on the occasion of World Environment Day on June 5. According to the officials, raising public knowledge about the environment is the first step in creating it cleaner and pollution-free.

Hence, a drama will be staged by school girls about safeguarding the environment on that day.