Pilot project launched for cultivation of high-sweetness MD-2 pineapple variety

Jalpaiguri: Jalpaiguri’s Horticulture department has launched a pilot project to cultivate the improved MD-2 variety of pineapple, known for its high sweetness, at its old farm in Mohitnagar. On a 2 bigha plot, 10,000 saplings of this advanced variety have been planted. Officials expect fruit yield within 15 months.

If successful, the project will be expanded to Jalpaiguri district and other North Bengal regions. Assistant Director of the Horticulture department, Khurshid Alam, highlighted the key differences between the MD-2 variety and the traditional local pineapples. “The improved MD-2 pineapple contains only 0.4 per cent acidity compared to the much higher acid content in ordinary pineapples. The skin of regular pineapples has numerous ‘eye’ spots that must be removed, reducing edible portions, whereas the MD-2 variety lacks this issue. The sweetness level of MD-2 is around 76 per cent, significantly higher than local varieties. It is also resistant to brown rot disease, and its leaves are softer compared to the rough leaves of regular plants. Each fruit weighs between 1.5 to 2 kilograms,” he explained.

“These improved pineapples were tissue-cultured before being planted at Mohitnagar. Of the 2 bigha land area, 5,000 plants have been cultivated in an open field on 1 bigha, while the remaining 5,000 saplings have been intercropped among larger trees on the other 1 bigha,” Alam added.

Deputy Director Alok Mondal stated: “This pilot project is the only one-of-its-kind currently running in the state, exclusively at the Mohitnagar farm. Once the project proves successful, the department plans to expand cultivation of the improved MD-2 variety across North Bengal. This variety not only caters to local markets but also holds promising export potential beyond the state.” Historically, the farm has grown local pineapples with moderate yields and low sweetness. With the MD-2 pilot project, the department aims to improve both quality and yield, benefitting farmers and the regional economy.