Pilot project: Efforts on to grow world’s costliest mango variant in Malda

malda: As part of a pilot project, Malda could soon foray into the international market by producing the costliest variant of the King of Mangoes—Miyazaki mango—which are sold at about Rs 2.50 lakh per kilogram.



The highly-valued Miyazaki mango variety of Japanese origin will be grown in Malda now, an endeavor of the district agricultural department.

On an experimental basis, the pilot project has been taken up at Amrity under the English Bazaar block of the district. A farmers’ group was handed over 50 saplings of this variety on Thursday in a programme held at the English Bazar block office.

A total of 50 seedlings have been brought to the district through a private organisation.

These will be planted in three blocks of the districts. These mangoes are unique in shape and size. These are purple in colour and have medicinal values.

Dr Sefaur Rahaman, English Bazar Block Agricultural Officer, said: “The saplings have been handed over to a farmers’ group of 750 members.” The Department of Agriculture runs a project called the Agricultural Technology Management Agency (ATMA.)

This project has a segment known as ‘Innovative Activity.’ This year, the idea of Miyazaki mango cultivation will be the focus area of ‘Innovative Activity.’

Samanta Layek, Deputy Director of the district Horticulture department, said the farming would be done at three places of English Bazar, Old Malda and Gazole blocks. The Department of Horticulture is providing technical support.

Amal Saha, District Project Director of ATMA, said: “Miyazaki’s seedlings are very expensive. We are taking a risk. The climatic conditions in Malda are conducive for the growth of these mangoes.”

Upon gaining success, the cultivation will be undertaken in the remaining blocks of

the district.