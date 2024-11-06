Piling of excess waste at Dhapa causes concern for KMC

Kolkata: The excess dumping of waste, including materials used in Durga Puja, at the Dhapa grounds is learnt to have caused a concern for the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) as toxic fumes emitting from the waste has left nearby residents in the lurch.

Reports indicated that on a day about 3,000 tonnes of waste get dumped at the Dhapa which includes both biodegradable and non-biodegradable items. This quantity doubled in recent times, especially since the time of Puja. Even as the civic body had introduced segregation of waste, and has been processing biodegradable waste to create fertilisers, overall, the segregation has been unsuccessful, sources said.

It was learnt that both these categories of waste dumped at double the quantity at Dhapa have raised concerns as the mixture has led to emission of toxic fumes. The residents living nearby have complained of burning sensation in their eyes and frequent coughs. They also complained of foul smell which has robbed them of their sleep.

Following an order of the National Green Tribunal against dumping of wastes at Dhapa, the civic body had begun processing such waste but sources said that compared to the rate of dumping the processing is way slower. Sources said the civic body has been looking for an alternate dumping ground in the wake of Dhapa having crossed its saturation point. However, due to the dearth of space it hasn’t been able to do so.