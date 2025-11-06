Pile of old voter cards found behind Rajganj BDO office

Jalpaiguri: Amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process across Bengal, things took an unexpected turn in Jalpaiguri’s Rajganj block when a heap of epic cards was found lying in an undergrowth behind the local Block Development Office (BDO) on Thursday.

The incident has created a stir in the area and raised eyebrows over the handling of sensitive electoral material. Local residents, who first noticed the scattered cards while passing by, immediately alerted others. Within hours, the matter spread, triggering public concern and political murmurs.

While the origins of the discarded cards remain unclear, questions are being raised over how such a large number of voter IDs ended up so close to a government office. Residents have demanded a thorough investigation to determine whether the incident was accidental or a sign of administrative negligence.

Speaking on the issue, Sourav Kanti Mondal, Joint BDO of Rajganj Block, clarified that the cards were five to six years old and had already been replaced by new ones. “These are outdated voter cards that had been substituted with updated versions. Preliminary inquiry suggests that they may have fallen behind the office when old papers were moved after a snake entered the storeroom,” Mondal said.