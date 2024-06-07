PIL praying for ‘modification in determination’ of Justice Amrita Sinha filed in Calcutta High Court

Kolkata: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) praying for modification of determination of Justice Amrita Sinha was filed at the Calcutta High Court on Thursday.

According to sources, a lawyer on Thursday filed a PIL in the Division Bench of Justice Kaushik Chanda and Justice Apurba Sinha Ray praying for making a change in the determination of Justice Amrita Sinha which is scheduled to start from June 10. In the new determination that is scheduled to come into effect after the vacation ends, Justice Amrita Sinha will be hearing the matters and motions related to

the police. Earlier, Justice Jay Sengupta used to hear the matters and motions related to the police.

In the appeal it has been mentioned that the grounds for seeking the modification in the determination due to an ongoing investigation against Justice Sinha’s husband by the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

After hearing the matter, it was sent to the Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam for its proper adjudication as he holds administrative powers. It may be mentioned that earlier Calcutta High Court had witnessed agitation, dharna and even boycotting a bench.

But after the determination was published, appealing for changing the same questioning the impartiality of a Justice is said to be unprecedented by a

section of lawyers.