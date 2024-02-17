PIL filed in SC seeking CBI or SIT probe in Sandeshkhali incident

Kolkata: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in Supreme Court on Friday seeking a CBI or SIT investigation into the reports of alleged sexual assault of women in Sandeshkhali. Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud agreed to look into the matter, which was mentioned to be listed for urgent listening.

The plea filed by advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava also seeks compensation for victims of the Sandeshkhali violence. He submitted that action should be taken against the officials of West Bengal Police for alleged dereliction of duty.

The petitioner raised apprehension that a fair and impartial investigation would not happen in the case if left to the state police. The petition also sought for transfer of the probe and trial outside the state. Apart from this the petitioner also sought for an inquiry by a three-judge committee as done in the

Manipur violence case.

On the same day, a matter on the Sandeshkhali incident was mentioned in Calcutta High Court. The petitioner sought for deployment of central forces there. The Division Bench of Justice Joymalya Bagchi allowed for the filing of the case, which is likely to be heard on Monday.

In another instance, Justice Apurba Sinha Ray took suo motu cognisance of the two allegations being made with regards to the Sandeshkhali incident. Citing newspaper articles and electronic media, the judge said: “...it has been reported that a good number of women have been sexually assaulted at gunpoint…there were reports on tribal lands taken away forcefully and in violation of all legal formalities and laws.” Jayanta Narayan Chattopadhyay was appointed as amicus curiae in the case.

Earlier on Wednesday two BJP leaders identified as Siria Parveen and Thathagata Bose were arrested for allegedly creating tension and disobeying police orders.

Parveen was there with the BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar when he fell unconscious while delivering a speech standing on the bonnet of a police car. On Thursday Parveen and Bose were produced at the Basirhat court from where they were granted bail.