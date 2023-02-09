PIL filed in HC to stop construction of high power transmission lines

KOLKATA: A group of 38 farmers from Murshidabad’s Dadontala village has filed a PIL in the Calcutta High Court, praying for an interim order to stop construction work of all high power transmission lines over their orchards by Adani Power as part of the project to supply power to Bangladesh.



The farmers, along with a civil and human rights organisation, filed the PIL which claims that these powerlines are being constructed over their orchards without their permission, or without any compensation, as mandated under the Electricity Act, 2003, Telegraph Act 1885, and the West Bengal Trees (Protection and Conservation in Non-Forest Areas) Act, 2006.

The petition prayed for an interim order to stop the construction work for the establishment of the high-voltage power transmission lines.

The PIL mentions that although an MoU exists between the Bangladesh government and Adani Power Limited for the project, it is unclear if any similar agreement was also signed by the company with the West Bengal government since the power lines are being constructed over their orchards in Murshidabad.

The farmer families have expressed concern surrounding their lives and livelihoods due to the construction of these high voltage power transmission lines which they alleged are being set up surreptitiously.

Just last year, the villagers had clashed with the police during their protest against the construction of the power lines over their orchards.

Both villagers and police personnel were injured in the clash which reportedly took place at the base

of transmission tower 84 of the project.

These high-voltage power transmission lines seek to supply electricity from an Adani Group-owned power plant in Jharkhand’s Godda district to Bangladesh as part of a bilateral trade agreement.

Adani Group although has claimed in the past that it obtained the necessary consent from the farmers of Dadontala.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj directed the petitioners to serve a copy of the petition to the respondents.

The matter in this regard has been listed in the High Court for further hearing on February 20.