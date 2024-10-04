PIL filed in HC against junior doctors’ cease work

Kolkata: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Calcutta High Court against the cease work by junior doctors in the state.



The PIL, filed by the Director of a Non-Profit Organisation, seeks a court directive for the state government to take necessary action to end the junior doctors’ cease work.

According to the petitioner, the junior doctors’ decision to resume their cease work violates a Supreme Court order, thereby constituting contempt of court.

Touseef Ahmed Khan, the advocate for the petitioner, stated: “We prayed before the court that the state government should ensure that the cease work is withdrawn and we also want the court to declare the cease-work by the junior doctors to be illegal.”

The case will be mentioned for an urgent hearing before the Division Bench of Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya on Friday.

After a 42-day cease work in protest of the RG Kar incident, junior doctors had partially resumed their duties at government hospitals.

However, following an assault on staffers by the relatives of a patient at Sagar Dutta Hospital in North 24-Parganas district on September 28, the junior doctors resumed their cease work from October 1.

They are demanding that the state government address various issues, including the need for enhanced safety and security in hospitals.