PIL filed for reinstating state Medical Council registrar

Kolkata: Within days of Dr Manas Chakraborty stepping down from the post of registrar of West Bengal Medical Council (WBMC) pursuant to orders of the Calcutta High Court, a group of doctors on Monday moved the court seeking his reinstatement till the time a new registrar is appointed.

On Monday, a group of doctors reportedly filed a PIL at the Division Bench of Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam. The petition prayed for reinstatement of Chakraborty till the Council appoints a new registrar. The petition is learnt to have reasoned that his absence is affecting the work of Council, which includes its functioning. The matter is likely to be heard next Thursday.

Earlier, the High Court on January 30 had directed Chakraborty to resign from his post by next day 5 pm else order will be issued for his removal for continuing in the post beyond his age of superannuation without any sanction from the state government. Following the order he had stepped down from the post.

The court was informed that the Council has already published a recruitment notice for the post of one registrar and assistant registrar.

Chakraborty was recently embroiled in a controversy for issuing a show-cause notice to Asfaqulla Naiya, a prominent face in the junior doctors’ protest

movement related to the RG Kar rape and murder case.

The notice accused Naiya of practicing as an ENT specialist without possessing the necessary qualifications.