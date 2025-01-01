Picnic spot near Tharughati Bridge to reopen with new rules on New Year

Siliguri: After a prolonged closure, the popular picnic spot near Tharughati Bridge under Baikunthapur Forest Division is set to welcome visitors again from January 1, 2025. The Forest department has completed renovations and introduced new guidelines to ensure a safe and eco-friendly environment for visitors.

The picnic spot, nestled amid lush greenery and towering trees, has been a favorite destination for nature enthusiasts. However, in the past, untowards activities, including the use of plastic and thermocol led to its closure. Now, the Forest department is determined to maintain the area’s natural beauty while providing better facilities for tourists.

According to Shubhrasankar Dutta, Range Officer of Dabgram Range, the picnic spot has been declared a plastic and thermocol-free zone. Visitors must use eco-friendly items such as paper or clay plates and glasses. Additionally, DJs or loud music systems are strictly prohibited to maintain the tranquility of the forest. Violation of these rules will attract legal action. “We aim to provide a peaceful and enjoyable experience while preserving the environment. Visitors must follow the rules for everyone’s benefit,” Dutta stated.

The renovated picnic area has been fenced and equipped with essential amenities such as drinking water, toilets and parking spaces. The site will remain open for picnics daily from 8 am to 5 pm.

The picturesque location, situated at the junction of Farabari-I and Nepali Basti near Tharughati Bridge, had previously drawn large crowds. The Forest department hopes the reopening will bring back tourists while preventing the issues that led to its closure.

Officials are optimistic that the new measures will allow visitors to enjoy the serene beauty of the forest without causing harm.