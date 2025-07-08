Picnic Garden youth diagnosed with cholera

Kolkata: A 26-year-old resident of Picnic Garden, identified as Afroz Khan, has been diagnosed with cholera and is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital near Eastern Metropolitan Bypass.

According to hospital sources, Khan’s condition deteriorated around midnight on Thursday, prompting his family to rush him to the hospital. Afroj, who resides in a high-rise apartment in Kolkata Municipal Corporation’s Ward 67, had reportedly been suffering from persistent vomiting and diarrhoea. Medical authorities confirmed cholera as the cause of illness following diagnostic tests.

As cholera is a notifiable disease, the hospital is reportedly preparing to send his medical report to the health department for official documentation.

A relative of Afroz, said that the youth had been working from home for the past month and only consumed purified drinking water. He also avoided outside food, making it unclear how he contracted the disease. “We are puzzled. He was careful about hygiene and food,” Salauddin said. His condition is currently stable, doctors have said.

Ward 67 councillor Bijonlal Mukherjee reportedly said he was unaware of the incident but assured that he would inquire into it.

Cholera is an acute diarrhoea infection caused by ingesting contaminated water or food. Hospital officials reportedly stated that while isolated cases such as these are reported occasionally, there is no indication of a wider cholera outbreak at the moment. “There is no reason to panic. Sporadic cases occur during the monsoon, but that doesn’t imply an epidemic,” said a doctor.

A similar case of cholera was reported from Baguiati last monsoon when another young man had tested positive for the disease.