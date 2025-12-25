Picnic ban imposed across forest land

Raiganj: The Raiganj Social Forestry Division of North Dinajpur has imposed a complete ban on picnics across all forest lands in the district, citing environmental protection and safety concerns.

The restriction covers popular picnic locations, including Monipara Forest, Abdulghata Forest, Sealmoni Forest and Bhattadighi Forest in Raiganj, and Baharile Forest in Hemtabad block. Forest officials have been making continuous announcements urging people not to use forest areas for picnics. According to officials, the decision has been taken to safeguard greenery, prevent forest fires and curb pollution caused by plastic waste and accumulated garbage. The ban has left many picnickers disappointed, especially on Christmas Day, as they failed to find suitable locations to organise outings.

Every year, from December 25 to the first week of January, thousands of picnickers from within the district and distant areas flock to picnic spots around Raiganj, often combining their visits with trips to the Kulik Bird Sanctuary. However, since 2023, picnics have been prohibited in all forest lands.

Gautam Tantia, secretary of the North Dinajpur unit of People For Animals, said past experiences showed that picnics led to pollution and disturbance to forest animals and birds. Then people need a designated picnic zone developed under the supervision of forest and administrative authorities to balance recreation and conservation. Divisional Forest Officer Bhupen Biswakarma stated: “The ban aims to protect forest land from fire hazards, plastic pollution, sound pollution and heavy garbage accumulation...”