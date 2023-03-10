Picketers try to forcibly close down univ, colleges

siliguri: The 12-hour bandh called by the joint forum, an organisation of government employees, failed to thwart normal life in Siliguri.

However, tension erupted at the North Bengal University and two other colleges in Siliguri after clashes took place between the All India Democratic Students Organization (AIDSO) and Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) over the AIDSO-sponsored strike.

Police arrested five AIDSO activists from Siliguri College for forcibly stopping the students from entering the college.

Tension sprouted in Siliguri since morning, after the ADISO supporters staged a demonstration at NBU and the TMCP in return also staged a protest against the strike. In doing so, both engaged in a scuffle. A large contingent of Matigara police reached the university and brought the situation under control. Similar incidents took place at Siliguri Mahila College also. Mithun Baishya, a TMCP leader said: “In an attempt to make the strike a success the AIDSO supporters attacked us. The students had come to the University to attend their regular classes on Friday. However, the picketers had stopped them from entering. We are against the strike, hence, while stopping them, they attacked us.”