Pick-up van collides with motorcycle, 2 killed

Kolkata: In a tragic incident, two youths were reportedly killed in a road accident in Madhyamgram of North 24-Parganas on Monday morning after a pick-up van collided with a motorcycle.

Over the issue, a massive public outrage took place and a blockade was put up on Jessore Road. A police kiosk was also vandalised. However, a large contingent of police force led by senior officers of Barasat Police District brought the situation under control.

According to sources, around 4:30 am on Monday, two youths identified as Sheikh Kashed and Jiarul Rahman were riding a motorcycle and crossing the Nazrul Islam Sarani when suddenly a pick van moving recklessly hit the motorcycle.

As a result, both the riders fell on the road and sustained critical injuries. Local people alleged that initially police did not try to rush the youths to hospital. Later, when the injured youths were taken to a local hospital, Kashed was declared brought dead. The other youth succumbed to his injuries later. Over the issue, local residents put up a blockade on Jessore Road. As a result, massive traffic congestion took place for almost two hours.

When police tried to convince people to withdraw the blockade, a violent mob vandalised a police kiosk.