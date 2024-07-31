Piali Fish of Bihar being sold as Teesta’s famous Borali

Jalpaiguri: Going to the market for Borali and returning with Piali? Now the fisheries department of Jalpaiguri has decided to end this malpractice.



Borali fish of Teesta and Torsa, renowned for its unique taste, is in great demand.

However, some unscrupulous traders are exploiting this by selling Piali fish from Bihar under the guise of Borali. The fisheries department plans to identify and penalise traders who are misleading customers and will educate buyers on distinguishing between Borali and Piali fish. Raids will be conducted in the markets.

Amit Sarkar, Head of the Jalpaiguri District Fisheries Department, stated: “Borali fish are found only in the Teesta and Torsha rivers.

Attempts to artificially reproduce this fish have been unsuccessful. The practice of selling Piali as Borali at higher prices by misleading buyers is unacceptable. Action will be taken. Piali should be sold with accurate information provided to buyers.” According to the fisheries department, Torsha’s Borali is slightly smaller than Teesta’s. On the other hand, Piali fish, resembling Borali, are being sold as Teesta’s Borali by some traders. While the larger-sized Borali sells at Rs. 800 per kg; the smaller-sized Borali fetches a price of around Rs 600. On the other hand, Piyali costs Rs 250 per kg in the retail market. Indranil Ghosh, a fish expert from the Jalpaiguri Agricultural Science Center in Ramsai, explained: “Piali looks a lot like Borali and traders are taking advantage of this.

There is no comparison between the two; they are different in taste and smell. Borali’s scales are shiny silver, with a light blue belly and pale yellow fins. They are typically about a finger’s length, though size can vary.” Piali fish are extensively cultivated in Bihar and are characterized by their yellow color and small size. Borali fish hold a special place in North Bengal’s culinary traditions.

Their unmatched taste and aroma make Borali the top choice for many.