Physiotherapy training to be organsied for convenience of specially-abled people

Siliguri: For the convenience of specially-abled people, the Siliguri Police Commissionerate in association with Siliguri Municipal Corporation and Anubhab Society Siliguri will arrange physiotherapy training in Siliguri.

After Chhath Puja, a meeting will be organised with officials of SMC, Siliguri Metropolitan Police and members of social organisation ‘Anubhab’.

C Sudhakar, Commissioner of Police said training will be provided to the members of ‘Anubhab’ so that they can provide basic physiotherapy.

“Many specially-abled people, including children, need physiotherapy but sometimes, it becomes difficult for them to get the therapy. Therefore, we are planning to provide training to the members of this organisation so that they can provide them with basic therapy. We will tie up with doctors for the same,” said the Commissioner of Police.

On Tuesday, a ‘Bhai Phonta’ programme was organised by Anubhab at Shaktisopan Club in Babupara. During the event, C Sudhakar, Gautam Deb, the Mayor of Siliguri, Ranjan Sarkar, the deputy mayor were present.

Ranjan Sarkar said: “We are also planning to organise camps twice in a year to provide them certificates of physically challenged. This certificate is being provided by the North Bengal Medical College and hospital.”