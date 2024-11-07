Physiologist arrested over allegations of raping 15-year-old in Siliguri

Siliguri: A physiologist was arrested on allegations of raping a 15-year-old minor in Siliguri. The accused has been identified as Bajrang Agarwal, a resident of an area under the Bhaktinagar police station.

The victim is a resident of Malbazar. After her parents’ death, she stayed at her uncle’s house in Malbazar. In 2021, she came to Bajrang’s house. Since then, she was working at Bajrang’s residence as a house helper.

According to family sources of the victim, Bajrang used to physically torture the girl and sexually harassed her sometimes. Eventually, he raped her numerous times. Recently, on October 20, the minor girl, unable to endure the ordeal, left Agarwal’s house and reached Malbazar. She narrated the entire story to her uncle.

Thereafter, her uncle reached Siliguri and lodged a written complaint against Bajrang on October 24 at the Bhaktinagar Police Station. Police arrested Bajrang on Monday after he had been absconding for a long time. He has been charged under the POCSO Act.

He was produced before the Jalpaiguri District Court on Tuesday and taken into police remand. The police are currently conducting a thorough investigation into the case.