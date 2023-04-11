Physicist-cum-radiation safety officers to be deployed in district hosps

kolkata: With an aim to boost cancer treatment infrastructure in the districts, the state Health department has deployed physicist-cum-radiation safety officers in various district hospitals so that people from the districts can get specialised cancer treatment in their districts.



State government has already taken initiatives to set up separate cancer units in all district hospitals. The state Health department is trying to adopt the ‘hub and spoke’ model. The department has already chalked out elaborate plans in this regard.Health department has already published the list of 9 physicist-cum-radiation safety officers in various hospitals and medical colleges including Burdwan Medical College, Murshidabad Medical College, North Bengal Medical College, College of Medicine and Sagore Dutta Hospital. SSKM will also get a physicist-cum-radiation safety officer.

Health department has already started training at Swasthya Bhawan which will continue till May 11. The superintendents, deputy superintendents, various department heads of the district hospitals as well as medical colleges are taking part to discuss the model and how to launch the new services.Around 24 medical colleges and 14 district hospitals will take part in the training programme which will be on the expansion of cancer treatment in the districts. Health department will set up breast cancer centres in three districts and two health districts of Bengal on a pilot basis. Around 14 district hospitals will be tagged with 24 state run medical colleges for ensuring treatment.

Various state-run medical colleges like College of Medicine and Sagore Dutta Hospital, Burdwan Medical College and Hospital and Murshidabad Medical College will be providing tertiary cancer care to patients. These medical colleges have been undergoing major infrastructural revamp. The construction works have been completed. Most advanced equipment will be installed to provide top-class cancer treatment to the patients here. According to sources, if everything goes as per plans, these three tertiary cancer centres may start functioning after Durga Puja this year.

The state government has planned to set up a cancer hospital in North Bengal. Once the cancer centre comes up at Murshidabad Medical College, it will be able to cater to patients from North Bengal as well.