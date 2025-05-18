Physically-challenged youth dies in fire

Alipurduar: A fire broke out late Saturday night in Choto Mechia Basti, Jaigaon, claiming the life of an 18-year-old physically challenged youth and destroying a grocery shop and a house.

The deceased, Gaurav Chhetri, was sleeping in a room behind his grandmother’s shop when the fire erupted. Locals noticed the blaze around midnight and alerted the Jaigaon fire brigade. Gaurav was rescued and first taken to Latabari Hospital in Kalchini. As his condition worsened, he was referred to Alipurduar District Hospital, where he died early Sunday morning.

Firefighters brought the flames under control after nearly two hours, but the shop and adjoining house were completely gutted. The cause of the fire is yet to be confirmed. “I am old and lived with my grandson. I don’t know how this happened,” said Pavitra Chhetri, Gaurav’s grandmother, mourning the loss and the destruction of their home and livelihood. Police and fire officials have begun an investigation into the incident.