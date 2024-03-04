Physically-challenged persons demand hike in pension

Raiganj: Demanding enhancement of pension for handicapped persons, the physically-challenged persons under the banner of ‘Itahar Block Manabik Pratibandi Committee’ blocked National Highway 34 at Chowrasta in Itahar, North Dinajpur for an hour on Monday morning.



This resulted in a huge traffic congestion. After being informed, police reached the spot and opened up vehicular traffic. The protestors then arrived at the office of BDO Itahar and submitted a memorandum to the BDO.

Jasimuddin Ahamed, secretary of Itahar Block Manabik Pratibandhi Committee said: “We receive a pension of Rs 1,000 every month. However, this pension is not enough for our living because we cannot work. Recently, the government has increased pensions for other categories. Likewise, we would appeal to the government to increase our monthly pension also to Rs 3,000. At the same time, we also seek appointments in government offices. We would also appeal to the government to provide us with free electricity. We hope our demands will be fulfilled else we will launch a major agitation.”

Sankhadeep Das, BDO Itahar said: “We have received a memorandum from them. It will definitely be sent to the concerned authorities soon.”