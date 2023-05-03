Photography exhibition held

KOLKATA: More than 250 photographs were on display at the recently-held 'Consequat 2.0', a photography and art exhibition at the ICCR, Kolkata.



A flagship event of Lensified, the official photography club of Netaji Subhash Engineering College, saw the participation of nearly 100 shutter bugs from across the globe.

From landscape, wildlife, documentary, to street and portrait, photographs in different categories were on display at the exhibition. Eminent photographers like Shibashish Saha, Rajdip Paul, Satyaki Acharya, Shaayer Mukherjee and Anirban Pan graced the exhibition as the judges.

"Lensified has organised a number of events over the years, Consequat

being one of the largest. Consequat was born in a college classroom.Three years later, we managed to organise the event at ICCR. This year, we received over 820 artworks but could select only 250," said Shouvik Dutta of the club. Coordinator Gairik Chakraborty gives the entire credit to the team, which has put up a grand show. "We also organise photo walks across Kolkata," he said.