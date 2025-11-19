Photo not required for SIR, yet Balurghat studios see surging demand

BALURGHAT: Despite a fresh notification stating that no photograph is required for filling up the enumeration form in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls across Bengal, people in Balurghat continue to gather in large numbers to photo studios.

The new guideline, issued recently, clarifies that applicants no longer need to submit passport-size photographs for enumeration. However, confusion among residents, coupled with the initial rush triggered before the notification, has led to massive crowds still thronging studios in Balurghat—the district headquarters of South Dinajpur.

For years, traditional photo studios in the town had been struggling to survive due to the dominance of smartphone photography, forcing many to shut down. But the commencement of the SIR process earlier this month brought an unexpected turnaround. Before the guideline change, applicants believed that white-background passport-sized photographs were mandatory, leading to long queues and extended working hours for studio owners.

Even after the updated clarification, large sections of residents remain unsure whether the revised rule applies to them or whether older SIR norms still persist. As a result, studio owners continue to face overwhelming demand, with people arriving from early morning to secure their place in line.

Pulak Maitra, owner of a prominent local studio, said: “We heard about the new notification but people are still coming in huge numbers. Many say they don’t want to take a risk, so they’re getting photos clicked anyway.”

Another studio owner, Tapan Saha, remarked: “The rush hasn’t reduced at all. Even before we open, people start lining up. It’s exhausting but after years of slow business, this sudden activity has revived our hopes.” Nayan Hore echoed similar sentiments: “Whether photos are needed or not, residents remain anxious. They want to keep everything ready. We are working almost without breaks.”

Studio operator Khokon Mohora added: “The demand was unexpected. Even now, after the new guideline, people are still asking for white-background pictures.”

Residents admit they are unsure about the requirement but prefer not to take chances.

Homemaker Pampa Das Dutta said: “Everyone is confused. I thought it’s safer to get the photos done, so I came early.” Engineer Pralay Bhaduri added: “The rule has changed, but people aren’t fully aware. That’s why the queues continue.”

With uncertainty still in the air, Balurghat’s photo studios—once silent—remain crowded, reflecting both public anxiety and a temporary revival of the local photography trade.