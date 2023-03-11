Photo exhibition in Kolkata celebrates India-UK ties

Kolkata: A three-day photography exhibition titled ‘Unplugged: Best of the UK’, in collaboration with Indo-British Scholars’ Association (IBSA) and Bengal Heritage Foundation (BHF) is on at the ICCR, Kolkata.



The British Deputy High Commission Kolkata unveiled the exhibition, which showcases a wide array of visual narratives about the United Kingdom taken by 19 photographers from Kolkata and London. A total of 84 photographs are on display for the visitors at the exhibition, which is on till March 12.

Peter Cook, Acting British Deputy High Commissioner to Kolkata, said” “The exhibition is an excellent opportunity to celebrate the strength of our shared heritage that lives on in the people of Kolkata. As a Bengali-born British citizen, I can say with passion and some personal pride that our heritage is not only worthy of our past but also offers the promise of a prosperous partnership in the future,” he said.

“This one-of-its-kind photography exhibition is celebrating the enduring relationship between the UK, India and West Bengal. The photo exhibition is going to act as a living bridge between India and UK, especially for Indians having UK connections through education, work and cultural relationship. Landscapes, monuments, architecture, sports and transport visuals of the UK will help people to reminiscence their stay in the UK,” said Subrata Paul, president, Indo-British Scholars’ Association.