Phoolbagan: Bizman shoots self to death

Kolkata: An elderly businessman shot himself to death using a pistol on Saturday afternoon after recording a video statement.

Police have registered an unnatural death case and started a probe. No foul play was detected so far. The pistol is a licensed one.

Jayanta Saha (65) was a resident of Phoolbagan area. He was into the construction business for several years.

He lived in a flat in a high-rise building. On Saturday evening, he went to the roof of the apartment with a pistol he owned.

At the roof, Saha unlocked his mobile phone and recorded a video. In the recording, Saha reportedly mentioned that he doesn’t want to live anymore and is thus committing suicide.

Residents of the apartment heard a gunshot from the roof.

On reaching there, they found Saha was lying dead with a bullet injury on his head and the pistol was lying near him. Cops sent the body for autopsy. During the probe, cops found the video from the gallery of Saha’s mobile phone.

Police learnt from his son and daughter-in-law that Saha’s wife died last month. Since then, he has been suffering from depression.

He was also suffering from cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy. Police suspects that he committed suicide out of depression.