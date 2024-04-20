Phoolbagan: 3 injured as ‘drunk car driver’ hits them

Kolkata: Three persons, including two minors, were injured after a car hit them in front of the Bengal Chemical on Maniktala Main Road on Friday afternoon.



The injured persons identified as Ankit Shaw, Riya Ghosh and Tapan Ghosh were rushed to a private hospital nearby where they are undergoing treatment.

According to sources, around 4:07 pm on Friday, a hatchback was moving towards Eastern Metropolitan (EM) Bypass from Kankurgachi. It is alleged that in front of Bengal Chemical, the driver lost control and the car rammed with the roadside railings and hit the trio before getting toppled.

Local people rescued the injured persons and rushed them to the hospital. Later, the driver was reportedly manhandled and the car was vandalised. Due to the tense situation, cops from both Phoolbagan and Maniktala rushed to the spot and rescued the driver from the violent mob.

After the accident, local residents put up a blockade demanding stringent action against the driver. Also, more vigilance in the area was demanded. It is alleged that the car was moving at a high speed and the driver was drunk.

Police have seized the car and arrested the driver. Till last reports came in, the condition of the injured trio was stable.