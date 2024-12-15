PHE dept lodges plaints against 132 people for drinking water theft

Malda: The police in Malda district have registered complaints against 132 people of Satgharia village in Narhatta Gram Panchayat (GP) for allegedly stealing drinking water. The complaint was filed by the Public Health Engineering (PHE) department. This action is part of a statewide crackdown on water theft, leading to a surge in similar complaints across several villages, including Binodpur and Sattari in the English Bazar block. So far, around 300 people have been accused across various blocks of the district.

According to the villagers of Satgharia, the water connection was provided over a decade ago, with the approval of the local PHE and Panchayat authorities. The villagers claim they were unaware that the installation was illegal and expressed frustration over the sudden filing of complaints without prior notice. They also pointed out that there is no alternative water supply, leaving the community in distress. Similarly, villagers from Binodpur Panchayat expressed outrage, stating that rather than benefiting from the government’s “Jal Jeevan Mission,” they have been falsely accused of water theft. They had submitted necessary documents, including Aadhar and voter ID cards, to get the water connection. They believe that the case against them is a result of misinformation.

Assistant Engineer of the Malda PHE, Pramit Kumar Mitra, said: “On the basis of ground reports, a complaint regarding water theft has been lodged at the English Bazar Police Station and the police are investigating whether the water connections were legally or illegally obtained.” District Magistrate Nitin Singhania assured that he was looking into the matter and would address the concerns of the villagers.

Amid this issue, concerns over water wastage are also growing. In Manikchak, pipes have been cut for water theft and in some parts of English Bazar, potable water is being misused for cleaning vehicles, highlighting the broader water management crisis.