PHDCCI launches Bengal chapter

Kolkata: The PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) has formally launched its West Bengal Chapter, aiming to foster stronger partnerships and accelerate regional development.

The launch marks a significant milestone in PHDCCI’s efforts to expand its regional footprint and empower industries across Eastern India.

The event was attended by key dignitaries, including Hemant Jain, president of PHDCCI; Vinod Dugar, chairman, West Bengal Chapter; Sanjay Thapa, co-chairman; and Ranjeet Mehta, CEO & secretary general, among others.

“PHDCCI has consistently worked to strengthen regional economies as a way to fortify the national framework,” said Hemant Jain, adding: “We are confident that the vibrant industrial base and entrepreneurial energy of Bengal will significantly contribute to India’s economic growth. Through this chapter, we look forward to deeper engagement with local stakeholders.”