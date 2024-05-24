Phase VI: 8 seats to go for polls; 4.03L new voters ‘deciding factor’

Kolkata: As many as 79 candidates, including nine women, are in the fray for the sixth phase polls in Bengal on Saturday when eight parliamentary constituencies (PCs) — Tamluk, Contai, Ghatal, Jhargram, Medinipur, Purulia, Bankura and Bishnupur — are going for polls. The number of first time electors whose number is over 4.03 lakh will be a deciding factor in this penultimate phase of polls.



The Election Commission (EC) is making elaborate security arrangements for this phase of elections by deploying 919 companies of Central Forces and 29,468 state forces. Total of 2,678 out of 15,600 polling stations have been earmarked as critical with Contai alone accounting for 501 critical polling stations.

Among the eight poll-bound PCs, three were won by Trinamool Congress (TMC) and four by the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The key

candidates in the fray include Dipak Adhikari popularly known as Dev, June Malia, Saumitra Khan, Agnimitra Paul, among others.

Over 1.45 crore voters, including over 73.63 lakh males and 71.70 lakh females will exercise their franchise in this phase. The total number of 85 plus electors in this phase stands at 96,131 with 1,082 above 100 years.

A total of 35,950 voters, including ones above 85 years and PWD (Persons with Disabilities) have availed home voting facilities and have cast their franchise.

Out of 15,600 polling stations, 269 will be manned by only female polling personnel and five by PWD voting personnel. There will be 95 model polling stations during this phase — the highest in the elections so far.

The highest deployment of Central Forces will be concentrated in East Midnapore district with Tamluk and Contai having the highest number of sensitive polling stations — 373 and 501 respectively. About 237 companies of Central Forces will be deployed in these two constituencies. In West Midnapore district, Ghatal and Midnapore seats going for polls will have the second highest deployment of 218 companies of Central Forces. A total of 320 polling booths at Ghatal and 313 in Midnapore are in the critical category as per vulnerability mapping by the poll watchdog. In Bankura district, Bishnupur and Bankura seats going for polls will have 178 companies while Purulia will have 137 and Jhargram 178 companies of Central Forces.

Additionally, during the sixth phase, there will be Quick Response Teams (QRTs) for immediate intervention in case of any disturbances. The QRTs will utilise GPS-installed vehicles for efficient tracking and rapid deployment. There will be webcasting in 100 per cent of the booths.