Phase V: ‘Over 78% voter turnout in 7 seats’

Kolkata: Over 78 per cent voter turnout was recorded in seven Lok Sabha seats in Bengal where polling was held in the fifth phase on Monday, a senior poll official said.

Arambag Lok Sabha seat recorded the highest turnout of 82.62 per cent, followed by Hooghly (81.38), Bangaon (81.38), Uluberia (79.78), Serampore (76.44), Barrackpore (75.41) and Howrah (71.73 per cent), he said. The poll percentage has decreased as compared to 2019 Lok Sabha polls and 2021 Assembly elections,

he said.

A total of 1.25 crore voters, including 63.51 lakh men, 61.72 lakh women and 348 transgender persons were eligible to exercise their franchise in 13,481 polling stations.