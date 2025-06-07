Phase 7 of Upper Primary counselling on June 11

Kolkata: The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has announced that the seventh phase of counselling for the recruitment of assistant teachers at the Upper Primary level in state-run schools will be held on June 11. A total of 121 waitlisted candidates have been called to attend this round. The vacancy details for this phase have been made public and candidates will be able to download their intimation letters from June 7. So far, 12,554 candidates have been called for counselling across six previous phases. In the first round, 8,749 candidates were invited, followed by 2,595 in the second, 724 in the third, 261 in the fourth, 153 in the fifth and 72 in the sixth. Of these, recommendation letters have been issued to around 9,500 candidates.

With the addition of the seventh phase, the total number of candidates summoned for counselling will rise to 12,675, leaving 1,289 candidates still on the waiting list. Speaking on behalf of the Paschim Banga Upper Primary Chakriparthi Mancha, Sushanta Ghosh said: “The remaining 1,289 candidates on the waiting list must be ensured employment in accordance with the division bench’s order.”

