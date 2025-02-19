Phase 2 of E-W Metro service suspension begins today

Kolkata: The second phase of service suspension on Kolkata’s East-West Metro corridor, from Salt Lake Sector V to Howrah Maidan, begins on Thursday.

This suspension will allow crucial testing of the Communication-Based Train Control (CBTC) signalling system.

A complete traffic block will be in effect for four days, lasting until February 23. During this period, no services will operate on the Green Line (East-West).

This line currently operates in two sections: Howrah Maidan to Esplanade, and Salt Lake Sector V to Sealdah, serving approximately one lakh passengers daily. Services on other metro lines will continue as scheduled. Following the first phase of the traffic block from February 13 to 16, this week’s four-day suspension brings the total Green Line closures in February to eight days.

To minimise inconvenience for commuters, additional private buses will run between Howrah and Dharmatala, and from Ultadanga to Salt Lake during the suspension. Government-run shuttle services will also be available on selected routes.