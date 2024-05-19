‘Pharmacy shops housing hospital doctors without trade licenses’

Cooch Behar: Pharmacy shops have proliferated in the town of Cooch Behar, with a large number of doctors conducting private practices within these establishments. However, Rabindranath Ghosh, chairman of the Cooch Behar Municipality, expressed doubts about whether these pharmacies possess valid papers or trade licenses for their operations. Consequently, the Cooch Behar Municipality will convene a meeting to draft a letter to be sent to the Health department.



According to municipal sources, numerous doctors specialising in various diseases are practicing within pharmacy shops in Cooch Behar town. Some shops host up to 5 doctors, while others accommodate as many as 10. This raises concerns as these medicine shops appear to operate as makeshift doctor’s chambers, requiring each to possess a valid trade license.

However, many are found to be operating without one, prompting the municipality to act. Rabindranath Ghosh stated: “Pharmacy shops selling medicine and conducting business is understandable. However, the practice of housing hospital doctors within these shops, without possessing the requisite trade licenses, is unacceptable. Moreover, exorbitant fees ranging from Rs 800 to 1,000 is being charged.

Additionally, doctors are prescribing additional medicines and tests, causing inconvenience to the poor. We will convene a special meeting to address this issue promptly and a formal communication will be sent to the Health department. We are committed to extending all necessary cooperation to ensure swift resolution.”