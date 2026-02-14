Phansidewa: Trader assaulted, ₹2.6L looted

Siliguri: A trader was allegedly assaulted and robbed of more than Rs 2.6 lakh while travelling along the national highway in Phansidewa area late on Thursday night.

The incident took place near the Buribalasan bridge at Kantibhita along National Highway 27 under the police station limits. The victim has been identified as Mohammad Rozab Ali, a resident of Goaldjot in Jhamkalaljote. He deals in paddy.

According to sources, Rozab Ali was carrying approximately Rs. 2.60 lakh in a school bag to hand over to another trader, Uttam Singh of Kharibari, as part of a business transaction. When he reached the Lichubagan area, three miscreants riding on two motorcycles allegedly intercepted him.

The attackers reportedly removed the key from his motorcycle and threw it into a nearby forested area. They then assaulted him, striking his head with a helmet, before snatching the bag containing the cash and fleeing the scene.

Following the incident, the victim informed the police. Personnel from Phansidewa and Ghoshpukur Police Outpost rushed to the spot. The injured trader was taken to Phansidewa Rural Hospital, where he received primary treatment. Police have launched a search operation to trace the accused. Further investigation

is underway.