Phansidewa: Leopard killed in road mishap, concerns raised over wildlife safety

Siliguri: A full-grown female leopard was hit by a vehicle on National Highway 27 near the Bakuline area in Ghoshpukur, on Thursday morning.

The incident came to light when a vegetable vendor passing by noticed the leopard, severely injured and bleeding and wandering on the road.

He immediately informed the police. Officers from the Ghoshpukur Police Outpost and foresters from the Ghoshpukur division rushed to the scene and made efforts to save the leopard but it succumbed to its injuries on the spot.

The carcass of the leopard was later sent to Bengal Safari Park for an autopsy. Authorities from the forest department are investigating the case and started a search for the vehicle. Devesh Pandey, the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of the Kurseong Forest division said: “Speed limits have been imposed on major roads and drivers have been advised to remain cautious while driving. However, such incidents continue to occur. We are working on raising awareness among drivers to prevent these tragedies.”

Wildlife experts and activists are urging stronger interventions, including the construction of guard posts, increased patrolling in wildlife-prone areas, and stricter enforcement of speed limits, to protect leopards and other wildlife in the region.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday night, five people were injured when an elephant suddenly came in front of a pickup van, which hit a tree and another auto that was carrying passengers hit the pickup van from behind. Out of the injured, four have been sent to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital for further treatment. The incident occurred in the Keshtapur area under Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad.