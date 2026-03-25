Phansidewa heats up with Ekka– Murmu face-off

Siliguri: The Phansidewa Assembly Constituency in Darjeeling district is witnessing a direct electoral contest this time between Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Reena Toppo Ekka and the sitting BJP MLA, Durga Murmu. With both candidates intensifying their campaigns, local issues—particularly those affecting tea garden workers—have emerged as key talking points.

Reena Toppo Ekka, who hails from the tea garden community, is considered a familiar and accessible face among voters in the region. Currently serving as the Sabhapati of Phansidewa Panchayat Samity, she is a resident of Kamala Tea Garden and began her political career in 2004 after joining the TMC. Following the announcement of her candidature, she has been actively campaigning across various parts of the Constituency.

According to sources, nearly 10 tea gardens, 7 gram panchayats fall under the block, with a significant population belonging to tribal communities. Reena claims to be receiving a positive response from voters. “I belong to the tribal community and come from a tea garden family. People are showing their love and support. I hope they will stand by me in the upcoming elections,” she said. On the other hand, BJP candidate and sitting MLA Durga Murmu is facing allegations of neglect from several parts of the Constituency. Residents in multiple areas have claimed that he has remained largely absent over the past five years, leading to growing dissatisfaction.

In Mangoch, a border village under the Constituency, locals say they are grappling with severe infrastructural challenges. The absence of paved roads, inadequate drinking water facilities, and the lack of a crematorium have added to their hardships. Villagers allege that they are sometimes forced to cross the border to perform last rites due to the absence of basic amenities.

Residents of Mangoch have expressed strong resentment against the sitting MLA, claiming he has not visited the area even once during his tenure. Frustrated by what they describe as prolonged neglect, some villagers have warned of a possible election boycott if their demands are not addressed promptly.

Responding to the allegations, Durga Murmu refrained from detailed comments.

“People know my work and understand the limitations of an MLA. I have begun campaigning and am receiving a good response from the public,” he said.

In the 2021 Assembly elections, the seat saw a multi-cornered contest. The TMC had fielded Chhotan Kisku, while the Indian National Congress candidate Sunil Chandra Tirkey emerged as a key contender. However, Durga Murmu secured victory by defeating Tirkey with a margin of 7,074 votes. The margin between Murmu and Kisku stood at 27,711 votes.

This time, the Constituency has a total of 2,29,395 voters, including 1,16,638 male voters, 1,12,754 female voters, and three voters from the third gender category.