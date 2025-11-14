PGT doctor held for ‘molesting’ minor

Kolkata: A Post Graduate Intern (PGT) doctor at Barasat Medical College and Hospital was arrested on Thursday for allegedly molesting a minor girl who had come for treatment.

The accused, Dinanath Kumar from Bihar, was produced before the Barasat Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court and remanded to judicial custody.

According to sources, the 13-year-old girl was scheduled to undergo an appendix operation and had visited the hospital for preliminary examinations. During this process, the third-year PGT doctor allegedly molested her.

The girl later informed her family, who lodged a complaint and also submitted a complaint to the hospital. Hospital authorities said the minor’s father filed a written complaint, following which the medical college has formed a fact-finding team to investigate the incident.