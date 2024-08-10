PGT doctor found dead at RG Kar; CM assures action against culprits

Kolkata: A Post Graduate Trainee (PGT) doctor of RG Kar Medical College was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside a seminar hall of the hospital on Friday morning.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, telephoned the parents of the deceased woman and assured them of appropriate action against

the culprits. The semi-nude body of the woman PGT doctor was found inside the seminar hall of the government-run hospital on Friday, the police said. The deceased, a second-year student of the chest medicine department, was on duty on Thursday night. The body bore injury marks, said sources.

Her father alleged that she was raped and murdered inside RG Kar Medical College and Hospital and efforts are on to hide the truth.

Police said that her body was found in the seminar hall at the Emergency building by fellow students. “We are talking to doctors, nurses, and others who were on duty with her last night. The matter is being investigated,” officials said.

Her father added: “I am quite sure that my daughter was raped before she was murdered. The injury marks on her body are evident. She was found semi-naked. Efforts are on to hide the truth. I do not understand why they (hospital authorities) are delaying the investigation.”

The deceased PGT’s friends and other doctors also alleged that she was raped and murdered.

Senior Kolkata Police officials like Deputy Commissioner (DC), North, Abhishek Gupta and Additional Commissioner of Police (Addl. CP) I, Murlidhar rushed to the spot.

Later, Vineet Kumar Goyal, Commissioner of Police (CP) Kolkata also reached the R G Kar Hospital. This apart a sniffer dog was also brought and cops from the homicide section reportedly started an enquiry.

The students, PGTs and doctors started agitating against the hospital authority alleging negligence on security and infrastructure matters.

When police tried to recover the body, junior doctors allegedly obstructed the procedure demanding a judicial probe. After the demand was accepted in the evening, the body was taken away for autopsy.

Till last reports came in, an autopsy of the PGT doctor was conducted at the R G Kar Hospital.

The preliminary opinion of the surgeon reportedly indicated murder and she was suspected to have died sometime between 3 am and 6 am.

Police have started a murder case and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) consisting of cops from the Homicide section and Women Grievance Cell has been formed. Sources informed that a portion of the PGT doctor’s collar bone was found broken.

On Friday afternoon, state Health secretary Narayan Swarup Nigam visited the spot. He reportedly expressed his annoyance after coming to know about the non-availability of enough CCTV cameras inside the hospital and medical college.

The agitating junior and senior doctors also alleged that the principal Sandip Ghosh initially tried to evade controversy by declaring it “suicide”.

Later in the evening, an 11-member enquiry committee was formed.

The doctors and PGTs who were on duty on Thursday night were reportedly called to the Sasthya Bhavan for enquiry. Leena Gangopadhyay, Chairperson of the West Bengal Commission for Women also went to the hospital.